Friday Dec 17 2021
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter Lyla Maria are currently excited for the upcoming arrival of another addition to their family.

The couple is already parents to a 16-month-old infant and since their wedding in 2019, have been excited to add to their little family.

This news has been brought forward by multiple sources close to People magazine.

The 32-year-old author and mother-of-one just celebrated birthday festivities with a romantic snippet of their couple’s boat ride.

The busy mama is also hosting a weekly Instagram series focused on helping new mothers better care for their babies and it is called BDA Baby. 

