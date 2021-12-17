Salman Khan to have an intimate birthday celebration this year

Salman Khan, who is known for having a blast on every festival and birthday, is reported to have an intimate celebration for his 56th birthday.

According to India Today, the Tiger 3 actor has decided to not hold a big bash on December 27, which marks his birthday, due to rising covid-19 cases.

The news outlet quoted its source, “Salman will be at his farmhouse for his birthday. He doesn’t plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key.”

“Usually, his guest list is extensive given the friends he has in Bollywood. But in the last two years due to Covid-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year,” the insider added.

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were tested positive for Covid-19 after they were spotted partying together.