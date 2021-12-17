Katrina Kaif turns a housewife, cooks ‘suji ka halwa’ for Vicky Kaushal

 
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has turned a housewife as she started cooking for her husband Vicky Kaushal nearly a week after their marriage.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a photo of a plate full of ‘suji ka halwa’ and confirmed she cooked it by herself.

She wrote in the caption of it, “Maine banaya (I cooked it)”.

Katrina also wrote ‘chaunka chardhana’ followed by a smiling face emoji.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9 and announced their wedding on social media with stunning photos.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the actress had said.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3, also starring superstar Salman Khan.

