Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' faces another blow after Pahalgam attack

Fawad Khan pictured in this still from the teaser of Abir Gulaal. — Screengrab/Instagram@vaanikapoor

Fawad Khan’s much-awaited Bollywood film comeback is facing another blow in India following the recent attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left at least 26 dead.

After the attack, some Indian film bodies are now opposing the release of Abir Gulaal, his upcoming film with Vaani Kapoor.

The Humsafar actor condemned the attack on Wednesday night, saying his thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

It is important to note that the Indian government has blamed Pakistan for the attack. They have alleged Islamabad’s support for “cross-border terrorism” but Pakistan has denied any role and said it had nothing to do with the attack.

According to The Indian Express, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a boycott of Pakistani artists.

"In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistan artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry," it said in a statement.

It added: “Despite this ongoing directive, we have been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.”

It was emphaised by the statement that any members of FWICE working with Pakistani actors would face disciplinary action and the organisation would “take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.”

The statement was shared on Instagram by FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit.

— Instagram@ashokepandit1

According to NDTV, Pandit, who also serves as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, said: “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time…these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis."

Referring to Kapoor, he added that if the film’s heroine or makers’ family members were shot by terrorists, they wouldn’t have worked with Khan.

Additionally, prior to the Pahalgam attacks, Abir Gulaal faced opposition from right-wing political factions in India.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to the film’s release in Maharashtra. MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar said his party would not allow the film to be screened in the state due to a Pakistani actor’s involvement.

Moreover, the Humsafar actor, like many other Pakistani actors, has condemned the attack.

In an Instagram story posted Wednesday night, he wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

— Instagram@fawadkhan81

Kapoor, also taking to Instagram, wrote: “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

— Instagram@vaanikapoor



