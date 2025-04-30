Poster of new Geo TV drama serial Hum Raz. — HarPalGeo

Geo TV, under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, is all set to premiere its new mystery, action, and thriller-packed drama serial Hum Raaz tonight.

The first episode will air on Thursday at 8:00 PM.

Written by Misbah Nosheen and directed by Farooq Rind, the drama promises gripping storytelling and powerful performances.

Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan take centre stage in lead roles, portraying a tense relationship, while Zahid Ahmed brings an intense, fear-driven love to the narrative.

The original soundtrack (OST), composed by Naveed Naushad and sung by popular singer Ali Zafar, features lyrics penned by Qamar Naushad.

The producers are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Hum Raaz will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM on Geo TV.