‘Please just let me breathe': Alizeh Shah opens up about her silence

Actor Alizeh Shah. —Instagram

In an emotional Instagram post, actor Alizeh Shah opened up about the toll that constant trolling and criticism have taken on her, both mentally and physically, breaking her silence — not for attention, but for peace.

“The trolling, the constant criticism, the negativity didn’t just hurt me emotionally; it’s now affecting my physical health,” the young celebrity shared.

The starlet, who shot to fame with the TV show Ehd-e-Wafa, said it got so bad that she had to pull away from everyone and everything.

“It reached a point where I had no choice but to isolate myself completely, not just from social media, but from everyone around me.”

Shah described herself as “broken, exhausted, and overwhelmed,” saying words alone can't explain the weight she's been carrying.

Even though she changed her Instagram bio to say she’s alive, the rumours didn’t stop.

“News channels have contacted my parents, asking if I’m dead. Imagine what that does to a family, to a mother’s heart.”

She said the pressure has made her physically sick, and she doesn’t know if she’ll return to Instagram — or even TV — anytime soon.

“Right now, I genuinely don’t know when or if I’ll ever return to Instagram or TV dramas.” Her message was clear: she just needs space.

“Please stop contacting my family. Please stop making up stories. Please just let me breathe.” For fans and media alike, it’s a simple request from someone clearly in pain.

Shah has often found herself at the centre of harsh judgment — whether it was for smoking, cutting her hair short, setting boundaries on set, or simply for what she wore.

She was also dragged into a public spat with actor Zarnish Khan, who had once made hurtful comments about her. Even though Zarnish later apologised, Alizeh didn’t accept it, saying the harm had already been done.

Last year, Shah clapped back at haters for trolling her fashion choices while she was vacationing in the US.

“I know being a Pakistani and having a different sense of fashion causes a lot [of] issues for people but really is that even my problem?” wrote an enraged Alizeh in her Instagram Stories.

Shah, who has starred beside the likes of Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in the film “Superstar”, highlighted the “hypocrisy” of people who “love watching these Pakistani actresses wearing choti si choli (a small and short sleeved blouse) and lehnga in movies and enjoy that but if we wear something that we like u start calling us out? And for what?”.

Towards the end of the note, the young actor stated that she is “done tolerating” the backlash from the trolls. “I AM A PUBLIC FIGURE not a PUBLIC PROPERTY so keep your lame opinions to yourself! I’m done tolerating!,” she added.

Shah is widely known for her vibrant looks and fashion choices, and she often posts pictures and videos of herself that show she is having a good time.

But all has not been good for the Taqdeer actor as she has been constantly facing comments from the public on her Instagram account.

Back in May 2024, Alizeh had again been targeted because of her clothing choices, prompting the Dil Mom Ka Diya star to respond to the comments.

“I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that a trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?," she had written on her Instagram stories.