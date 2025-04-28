Atif Aslam unites Pakistani and Indian fans in Dubai

Atif Aslam performs in Dubai to a mixed crowd of Pakistani and Indian fans. — Reporter

DUBAI: While tensions flare between Pakistani and Indian diaspora communities across the world, Dubai once again emerged as a rare island of unity, offering fans from both nations a chance to come together beyond politics.

At Dubai’s top destination for family entertainment, Global Village, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam mesmerised audiences with his soulful voice and captivating performance, bringing people from both sides of the border to sing and dance as one.

Amid strained relations, Atif Aslam’s concert became a symbol of cultural and artistic harmony. Indian fans enjoyed Urdu and Punjabi songs, while Pakistanis joined in the celebration of Bollywood classics.

This rare moment of togetherness showed the power of music to bridge divides and create unforgettable memories, some enthusiasts stated.

Over two hours, Atif Aslam entertained the crowd with songs in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, and English. From strumming his guitar to showcasing energetic dance moves, he left the audience spellbound.

His iconic hits, including “Pehli Nazar Mein” and “Woh Lamhe” , along with timeless classics like “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai” and “Lambi Judai” , were met with thunderous applause from both Pakistani and Indian fans alike.

Dubai, renowned for its multicultural population, once again demonstrated its ability to unite neighbours in celebration and joy, even during challenging times. The organiser expressed the hope for peace.

Despite escalating geopolitical tensions between the two neighbours, the event, equally enjoyed by Atif’s Indian fans alongside their Pakistani counterparts, stands as testimony that people on the other side of the divide have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jingoistic politics.

After the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 and injured several tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence and suspended the 65-year-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT) that shares critical water between the two neighbours.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines and rejected New Delhi's suspension of IWT on Thursday in retaliation for India's response to the militant attack on tourists in IIOJK.

Observers say sports, dance, and music have nothing to do with national or international politics, and no nation should politicise them.

However, even the sub-continent's most popular sport, like cricket, also became "hostage" to Modi's hardline political narrative. India never fails to politicise even non-political ventures like sports, music, and cultural exchanges.

Recently, India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, and it also did not allow its captain, Rohit Sharma, to visit Lahore for a group photo with the captains of all the participating teams — something entirely against the spirit of the game.

Interestingly, the two teams and players maintain cordial relationships and were generally disappointed, believing that if the teams could play on "neutral grounds," why not in front of their own people?