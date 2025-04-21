'Beauty is appreciated, but inner grace matters', says Fawad Khan on his return to Bollywood

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor at the music launch event of the film Abir Gulaal in Dubai. — Reporter

DUBAI: "It's always flattering to receive compliments on my looks, but I hope viewers also pay attention to the dialogue, acting, and drama that bring the story to life," said Fawad Khan at the music launch of his much-anticipated Bollywood film Abir Gulaal.

Speaking about his co-stars, Fawad added: "I've been fortunate to work with many talented heroines. While beauty is one aspect, what truly matters is their inner grace and character, which enrich the collaboration."

The music launch, held at the iconic Dubai Mall, was a star-studded affair attended by the film's cast, including Vaani Kapoor, and the crew led by director Aarti S Bagdi. Abir Gulaal, described as a romantic comedy, marks Fawad's return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus.

Discussing the film's essence, Fawad shared: "This is not the kind of intense movie that makes your mind spin. It's meant to be a refreshing escape, full of love and laughter."

His co-star, Vaani, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the film's focus on relatable emotions and lighthearted moments.

Directed by Bagdi and co-written by Meghna Singhee, Abir Gulaal is set in London's vibrant backdrop and tells the story of Abir Singh, a self-made restaurateur, and Gulaal, a spirited young chef.

The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani was a focal point of the evening, with fans and media praising their on-screen pairing.

The film's music, composed by Amit Trivedi, has already struck a chord with audiences. The music album, released on digital platforms ahead of the event, complements the film's lively and emotional narrative.

Produced by Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, and Firuzi Khan, Abir Gulaal showcases stunning cinematography by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni, which captures London's charm. The film aims to bring the magic of heartfelt storytelling and romance back to theatres.

Abir Gulaal is scheduled for a global release on May 9, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting Fawad's return to Indian cinema and his portrayal of Abir Singh, a character full of depth and charisma.