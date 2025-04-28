Kaavish's soulful melodies echo at two sold-out UK concerts

Band was in the UK for two shows and performed in Manchester on Friday night to a packed audience. — Reporter

LONDON: Kaavish, the acclaimed Pakistani contemporary semi-classical band, performed live at the Barbican Centre in London to a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic fans.

This concert marked their debut performance in London and was presented by Rafi Peer Global Entertainment. The band was in the UK for two shows and performed in Manchester on Friday night to a packed audience.

The London show at the iconic Barbican Centre demonstrated how much Jaffer Zaidi and Maaz Maudood’s niche music is liked by their devoted fans, mainly from India and Pakistan. The Barbican Centre, which has a capacity of around 2,000 people, was fully packed and the audience sang along with the band – (Zaidi, singing and piano; Maudood, lead guitars; Louis John Pinto (Gumby) on drums; Danish Khawaja on guitars; and Waleed Shahzada on bass guitar) – throughout during their non-stop two hours long performance.

The band, formed in 1998 by Zaidi, son of late Nayyara Noor, and Maudood, is renowned for blending classical influences with contemporary sensibilities. Their performance featured beloved songs such as “Bachpan,” “Tere Pyaar Mein,” “Moray Sayyaan,” “Nindiya Re,” and “Faasle”.

The band gained a lot of prominence after their acclaimed performances in Coke Studios and some of their hit collaborations but they have returned to live shows after a break of nearly 14 years. They have been out in Pakistani cities over the last year at sold-out shows – taking the band recently to Dhaka and now to London.

Speaking to Geo News after the concert, Zaidi and Maudood thanked the UK audience for their love and appreciation. They said: “We knew we have a lot of following in the UK but were not aware that it’s mind-blowing to the extent that thousands of people sing each and every line with you, and ask for the same again and again. It’s because we create soulful music that brings peace and satisfaction to the listeners.”

The band accepted that their fans expect much more from them in terms of public appearances and more music. They said: “We take our time to create music. We are in no rush. We aim to create timeless and borderless music and that takes effort, time and reflection. You will see us doing a lot of live shows in the coming days.”

Pakistan’s most prominent drummer Gumby brought the audience to their feet when he did a solo set and also went blazing with his drums between the songs. He has been touring with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for several years but now playing with Kaavish. “It was too hectic for several years with the international and Pakistan tours. With Kaavish, it's less hectic and peaceful. I needed this.”

The band was brought to the UK by Rafi Peer Global Entertainment. Its director Alena Peerzada commented:

“Kaavish’s music, I feel, has a league of its own. It’s pure, it’s timeless, and it speaks straight to the heart. It brings back memories, stirs deep emotions and stays with you long after you’ve heard it. We feel lucky and grateful to have been able to share this magic with people.”