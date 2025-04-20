 
WATCH: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor dazzle audience at Dubai's Global Village

Duo shares graceful dance on stage, twirling their way into hearts of their fans

Web Desk
April 20, 2025

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, Bollywoods Vaani Kapoor and other actors perform on the stage at Dubai’s Global Village. —DailyMotion/Gulf News/screengrab
Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, and singer-composer Amit Trivedi stunned the audience with their dazzling performance at Dubai’s Global Village.  

During the show, Fawad’s presence ignited a wave of euphoria as chants of “Fawad! Fawad!” rang through the open-air venue.

Fawad was in the Global Village to promote his new film, Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama in which he stars opposite Vaani Kapoor, Gulf News reported. 

The duo shared a graceful dance on the stage, twirling their way into the hearts of their fans. Elegant and engaging, Vaani played off the crowd’s energy with ease.

Amit Trivedi added his signature musical flair to the night, rounding off the event with rhythm and soul.

