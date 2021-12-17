Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols paternity suit dismissed by Texas court

 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
Tristan Thompson’s Texas paternity suit against Maralee Nichols has been dismissed by a judge, according to Us Weekly.

On Wednesday, both Thompson, 30, and Nichols, 31 appeared for a virtual hearing in the state court where the judge decided to discontinue the suit. 

Personal trainer Nichols was the first one to file a lawsuit against Thompson in California. Thompson joined later with a counter suit filed in Texas.

“Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” Us Weekly’s source explained.

“The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan,” they added. “It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed prior to the Texas one," added the source.

