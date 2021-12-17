 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle

Friday Dec 17, 2021

American actress Zendaya is exciting fans with her new hairstyle.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star turned to her Instagram on Thursday to debut her new look after the release of her latest film Spider Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya opted for a long auburn-coloured bob this time around, which has striking resemblance to original Mary Jane 'MJ' from the Sider Man comics.

"It was time for a change," she wrote alongside the mirror selfie.

Zendaya is also dating Spider Man co-star Tom Holland.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," an insider told PEOPLE. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

