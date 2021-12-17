Miss World 2021 postponed after India’s Manasa Varanasi, others get Covid-19

Miss World 2021 contest which was slated to take place in Puerto Rico, has been postponed after several contestants, including India’s Manasa Varanasi, were tested positive for Covid-19.

The organisers made the announcement just a few hours before the finale on Thursday.

“Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale,” the statement read.

“The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days,” the press release added.

The contestants and staff members are currently in quarantine and will only be able to return their home countries ‘once and only when are cleared by health officials and advisors.’

Contestants including Malaysia’s Lavanya Sivaji, Miss World Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules, Miss World India Varabasi and others have been tested positive for covid-19.



Miss India Organisation announced, "We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage inspite of her immense hard work and dedication, however her safety is of utmost importance to us.”