 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Murad Raas announces winter vacations schedule in Punjab schools

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Students solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File
Students solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

  • Murad Raas says winter vacations to be observed from Dec 23-Jan 6, 2022.
  • Raas urges masses to get vaccinated and follow govt-mandated SOPs.
  • NCOC had earlier decided January 3 as date for commencement of vacations.

Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Friday announced that the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.

The education minister, while announcing the schedule, also advised the masses to get vaccinated and follow government-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the new coronavirus variant Omicron has also emerged in Pakistan.

Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new variant on Monday — in a patient who had no travel history.

Hours before Raas' announcement, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had finally decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country.

The date was finalised Friday during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.

Last week, the Government of Sindh had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province from December 20 till January 1, 2022.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant, patient escapes quarantine: sources

Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant, patient escapes quarantine: sources
Closer look at by-polls 2018-2021: PTI retains lead in KP, underperforms in Punjab, Sindh

Closer look at by-polls 2018-2021: PTI retains lead in KP, underperforms in Punjab, Sindh
What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

UNGA's adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution a hope for people of Kashmir: FO

UNGA's adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution a hope for people of Kashmir: FO
Winter vacations for Pakistan's schools start January 3: NCOC

Winter vacations for Pakistan's schools start January 3: NCOC
OIC Summit 2021: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of mobile services

OIC Summit 2021: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of mobile services
Supreme Court dismisses review pleas in sacked govt employees case

Supreme Court dismisses review pleas in sacked govt employees case
Time for a fresh look at Pakistan's export opportunities

Time for a fresh look at Pakistan's export opportunities
Sialkot lynching: Punjab law minister says 52 suspects booked in case so far

Sialkot lynching: Punjab law minister says 52 suspects booked in case so far
US recognises Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism in 2020

US recognises Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism in 2020
Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab

Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab
Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

Afghanistan lowers Pakistan's citrus tariff to relieve traders on both sides

Latest

view all