Murad Raas announces winter vacations schedule in Punjab schools

Murad Raas says winter vacations to be observed from Dec 23-Jan 6, 2022.

Raas urges masses to get vaccinated and follow govt-mandated SOPs.

NCOC had earlier decided January 3 as date for commencement of vacations.

Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Friday announced that the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.



The education minister, while announcing the schedule, also advised the masses to get vaccinated and follow government-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the new coronavirus variant Omicron has also emerged in Pakistan.

Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new variant on Monday — in a patient who had no travel history.

Hours before Raas' announcement, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had finally decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country.

The date was finalised Friday during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.

Last week, the Government of Sindh had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province from December 20 till January 1, 2022.