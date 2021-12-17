 
entertainment
Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who were first to donate towards  the first ever Montecito Car Parade this week.

Kids f lined the streets of the parade route cheering on the brightly-lit cars decorated with toys, garland, Santa’s mailbox, sleighs, pets, holiday music, according to a local newspaper.

Locals are hoping that the event would become an annual attraction.

Meanwhile Daily Mail reported that Meghan Markle was spotted  on a shopping trip in Montecito, California on Wednesday afternoon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

They are living in the US with their two children.

