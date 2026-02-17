Anderson Cooper to say goodbye to ‘60 minutes’ after issues at company

Anderson Cooper is preparing to step away from 60 Minutes after nearly 20 years as a correspondent, marking a significant moment for the long-running CBS News broadcast amid ongoing turmoil within the company.

The veteran journalist, who has balanced his role on the Sunday night news magazine alongside his full-time work at CNN, has chosen not to renew his agreement with CBS News, according to people familiar with the decision.

His final segment, a profile of documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, aired on Sunday.

In a statement, Anderson Cooper said the decision was deeply personal.

“Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honours of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors, and camera crews in the business.

For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”

Cooper joined 60 Minutes during the 2006–2007 season, becoming one of the few journalists to hold prominent roles on both network and cable television.

Over the years, his reporting for the programme earned multiple Emmy Awards, including stories on jazz prodigy Joey Alexander and African prison inmates whose music went on to win a Grammy.

While Cooper recently signed a new deal to remain at CNN, where his work includes Anderson Cooper 360°, the long-form series The Whole Story and the podcast All There Is, his departure from 60 Minutes comes at a difficult time for CBS News.

The programme has been caught up in wider corporate and editorial disputes linked to Paramount Global’s sale to Skydance.

Last year, 60 Minutes became central to a legal fight after Donald Trump sued the show over edits made to an interview with Kamala Harris.

Although CBS News lawyers viewed the case as without merit, Paramount ultimately agreed to a $16 million settlement, which was seen internally as necessary to avoid regulatory hurdles.

During this period, executive producer Bill Owens resigned, followed later by Wendy McMahon, the head of the news division.

Editorial tensions continued more recently when a report on deportations to El Salvador was pulled after being promoted.

The correspondent involved criticised the move as political rather than editorial. The segment eventually aired weeks later with added context, but without comment from a Trump administration official.

The changes have unfolded under the leadership of Bari Weiss, the current editor-in-chief of CBS News, whose efforts to reshape the division have drawn criticism from some staff and contributed to unease within the newsroom.

In a statement acknowledging Cooper’s exit, CBS News said: “For more than two decades, Anderson Cooper has taken 60 Minutes viewers on journeys to faraway places, told us unforgettable stories, reported consequential investigations and interviewed many prominent figures.

We’re grateful to him for dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast, and understand the importance of spending more time with family. 60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return.”

Cooper appeared briefly on the programme during its Last Minute segment on Sunday, and while it is unclear whether that will be his final on-air moment this season, his departure removes one of the show’s most recognisable faces.

For now, Cooper remains firmly anchored at CNN, while 60 Minutes continues to navigate a period of uncertainty behind the scenes.