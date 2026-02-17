Francis Ford Coppola and others pay tribute to late Robert Duvall

Francis Ford Coppola pays tribute to late Robert Duvall

Francis Ford Coppola has led a wave of tributes from across Hollywood following the death of his longtime collaborator and close friend Robert Duvall, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Francis Ford Coppola reflected on both Duvall’s talent and his importance to Coppola’s creative life.

“What a blow to learn of the loss of Robert Duvall,” he wrote.

“Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning.”

Coppola went on to list the films that defined their partnership, including The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, THX 1138 and Assassination Tango.

Across his career, Coppola worked with Duvall on seven films, beginning with The Rain People in 1969 and continuing over several decades.

Their collaborations helped shape some of the most influential American films of the 20th century, with Duvall delivering performances that became central to Coppola’s body of work.

Tributes quickly followed from Duvall’s co-stars, including his fellow Godfather Part II actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

In a statement shared with Variety, Pacino said: “It was an honour to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

De Niro offered a shorter but heartfelt message, writing: “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he rest in peace.”

As news of Duvall’s death spread, messages of remembrance poured in from across the film industry.

Viola Davis, who acted alongside Duvall in the 2018 thriller Widows, shared her own tribute on Instagram, describing it as an “honour” to work with him.

“I was in awe,” she wrote, praising his ability to portray men who were both quiet and commanding.

“You were a giant… an icon… ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Tender Mercies,’ ‘The Apostle,’ ‘Lonesome Dove’… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Michael Keaton, who starred opposite Duvall in Ron Howard’s 1994 film The Paper, also paid tribute, recalling a personal friendship beyond the screen.

In his Instagram post, Keaton wrote: “Another friend goes down. Acted with and became friends. Shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. He was greatness personified as an actor. RIP RD.”

Together, the tributes paint a picture of an actor who was not only admired for his extraordinary range and presence, but also deeply respected and loved by those who worked alongside him.

For Coppola and many others, Robert Duvall’s legacy lives on through the films and performances that continue to define American cinema.