Saturday Dec 18 2021
Mariah Carey reached out to Britney Spears before conservatorship dismissal

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

The singer, while speaking to NME, said she was there to provide support to Spears
Mariah Carey revealed she spoke to Britney Spears during her fight against conservatorship. 

The singer, while speaking to NME, said she was there to provide support to Spears.

"I'm not sure it's an affinity," Mariah said of their dynamic, given their shared experienced in the spotlight.

She explained, "I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You're not alone.'

"Mariah, 52, wanted to be there for Britney because she knows how impactful it can be to have a friend get in touch. 

"I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago," she said, "Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours." 

It had a lasting impact on the Christmas queen. She told NME, "He's an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is. You've got to be a giving person. It doesn't matter whether they're my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do."

