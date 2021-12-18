Acting Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan to attend OIC summit

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Pakistan to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today, said Afghan media.

Muttaqi discussed the economic situation in his country with German Special Representative for Afghanistan Jasper Wieck.

According to Afghan media, the two officials discussed matters pertaining to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

Earlier, talking to journalists at Kabul's international airport, before leaving for Pakistan, Muttaqi said that the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad is very important for Afghanistan.

Muttaqi had reiterated: "We will not allow the soil of Afghanistan to be used against any other country."



Pakistan hosts meeting



On the insistence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan had decided to host the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad.

The purpose of the OIC meeting was to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and turn the world's attention to the people of the war-ravaged country, who are at severe risk of starvation and disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the event. Islamabad is playing an instrumental role in gathering the world and the Taliban on the same platform in hopes to find a lasting solution to the crises faced by Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation attending the moot is being led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Pakistan has time and again emphasised that the lack of prompt response would lead to food shortages for some 22.8 million people and affect about 3.2 million children with malnutrition.

"The OIC extraordinary session in Islamabad would prove to be a stepping stone in finding solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and this was also an opportunity for world capitals to know about ground realities from Taliban representatives," said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier.

"In case of such a crisis, the country's neighbours, including Pakistan, and European Union states, would have to prepare for another influx of refugees. We are expecting some financial support from the OIC member states," he added.

