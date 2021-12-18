 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
Kate Middleton excited to host Christmas concert in first teaser clip

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Kate Middleton looked super excited to welcome her viewers to her forthcoming Christmas carol concert in a new clip of the televised special.

In a teaser clip released by ITV on Friday, Kate donned a festive Christmas cardigan is giving us a sneak peek of her holiday show which is due to air on Christmas Eve.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, hosted the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas and organized the event with the support of the Royal Foundation.

"I'm so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminster Abbey," Kate said to the camera.

The Duchess' family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, also attended the event.

The event also includes carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding – who performed at the Cambridges' wedding reception in 2011.

For those unversed, the Royal Foundation recognizes the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations from around the United Kingdom who have helped their communities cope with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

