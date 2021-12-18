 
Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Maralee Nichols issues first photo with Tristan Thompsons alleged son
Maralee Nichols issues first photo with Tristan Thompson's alleged son

Maralee Nichols has given public a glimpse of her son, which she shares with Tristan Thompsn, in new photo ahead of Christmas. 

Nichols shared the holiday-themed image on Friday with a cryptic statement for the NBA player.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols said in her statement. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."

As per PEOPLE, the photo is taken on December 6 where Nichols is spotted cradling the child. The fitness trainer is seen wearing a Grinch-themed pajama set as she poses with a Christmas tree.

