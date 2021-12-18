Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Queen Elizabeth has arrived in London after her prolonged stay in Windsor, as per reports.

The 95-year-old,who returned to London last week, marks the first time she left Windsor after health scare in October.



As per The Sun, the monarch was spotted walking on her feet supported by a stick during her day out.

The appearance comes after she 'regretfully' cancelled Royal Family Christmas lunch in Windsor amid rising cases of Omicron.

An onlooker told The Sun: "It was great she was out and about and on her feet and looking back to her best."

"Hopefully, being on her feet in London is a sign that we will see her back on engagements soon," added the spectator.