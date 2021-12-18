Sidharth Malhotra to star with Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’

Karan Johar recently shared good news of bringing the Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra back on screen with his upcoming film Yodha.

Taking to Instagram, the film’s producer announced that two absolute beauties, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna have been roped in to star with Malhotra in his next project.

“The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other!” KJo wrote.



Meanwhile, the Shershaah actor also warmly welcomed the two divas on-board as he also dropped two posters on his account.

“Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha! on board, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready,” read his caption

The film is slated to hit theatres next year on 11th November.



