Scarlett Johansson opens up on her 'insane' family's secret Santa tradition

Black Widow tsar Scarlett Johansson has touched on her family's "very aggressive" secret Santa tradition.



The 37-year-old actress revealed very interesting thing about her family's Christmas celebrations, saying that her siblings can get very competitive over gift giving.

Dishing on her plans for the festive season, the charming actress, while laughing to Extra, shared: "We do Secret Santa in our family. It's cutthroat. My siblings are crazy. They're insane. They try to get information out of you in very aggressive and cruel ways."

During the chat, Scarlett also talked about her baby son Cosmo, whom she described as a "little peach": "He's lovely, he's cute and doing cute things."

The baby is Scarlett's second child, as she also shares a seven-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson, who had sued Disney for breach of contract, has buried the hatchet with Disney and Marvel Studios, and is even working on a top-secret non-Black Widow Marvel movie.