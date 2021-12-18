 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson opens up on her 'insane' family's secret Santa tradition

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Scarlett Johansson opens up on her insane familys secret Santa tradition

Black Widow tsar Scarlett Johansson has touched on her family's "very aggressive" secret Santa tradition.

The 37-year-old actress revealed very interesting thing about her  family's Christmas celebrations, saying that her siblings can get very competitive over gift giving.

Dishing on her plans for the festive season, the charming actress, while laughing to Extra, shared: "We do Secret Santa in our family. It's cutthroat. My siblings are crazy. They're insane. They try to get information out of you in very aggressive and cruel ways."

During the chat, Scarlett also talked about her baby son Cosmo, whom she described as a "little peach": "He's lovely, he's cute and doing cute things."

The baby is Scarlett's second child, as she also shares a seven-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson, who had sued Disney for breach of contract, has buried the hatchet with Disney and Marvel Studios, and is even working on a top-secret non-Black Widow Marvel movie.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch
Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo

Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch
Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world
Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'

Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'
Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October
Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic
AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US

AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US
Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days

Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days
Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Latest

view all