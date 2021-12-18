Here's a look at all the outfits Maryam Nawaz wore at her son's wedding festivities

— Screengrab Instagram/@meandmyweddingmagazine.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz stunned everyone during her son Junaid Safdar's wedding festivities.



Pictures of the events went viral on social media and people just can't seem to get enough of the various looks the groom's mother had over the course of the celebrations.



Here's an account of all her outfits:

Dholkis



For her son's dholki, Maryam opted for an ethereal whitish coloured outfit with silver embroidery. She complimented it with a silver necklace and earrings, along with some silvery stone-studded bangles.



She completed her look with red lipstick.

At another dholki arranged by Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam wore a simple yet elegant black and copper coloured outfit by Saira Shakira and paired it with her mother's statement jewellery.

Mayoon



For the mayoon event, Maryam opted for a traditional yellow dress. She wore Elan's customised mustard-yellow long kameez and paired it with a gharara. The look was completed with her hair tied in a bun adorned with white flowers.



Mehendi



For the mehendi event, Maryam chose to wear Abhinav Mishra's pale-green lehnga choli with his signature mirror work. This look garnered a lot of compliments.



Qawali night



Maryam wore a hot-pink banarsi saree for the qawali night. She paired the look with bright gold jewellery and pink lip colour and a loosely tied hair do decorated with fresh flowers.



Sangeet night



She decided to go for a more mute colour palette for the sangeet night and wore a pale pink and dull gold embroidered outfit by Saira Shakira. She paired the dress with a cute bow necklace with a maroonish lip colour.

Baraat (wedding reception)



For the wedding event, Maryam chose to go for a stunning dress by Nomi Ansari. She wore a bottle-green sharara with a net dupatta featuring delicate pink floral work. She enhanced her traditional look with a gold necklace and a gold-and-emerald tiara.

Valima



Stealing the limelight once again, Maryam opted to go for a Prussian blue classic angarkha for the reception. For the jewellery, she chose a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds, and put on a nude lip shade.

Junaid Safdar's valima took place on December 17 at Jati Umra, marking an end to the wedding events.



Junaid had tied the knot with Ayesha Saif at a luxurious hotel in London back in August.

