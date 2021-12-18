ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Umar Khattab Sherani. — Twitter

ANP leader Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead outside residence.

Five teams formed to probe case — three police, two CTD.

ANP demands justice, says "this cannot go on anymore".

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Umar Khattab Sherani, who was a candidate for the tehsil's mayorship, was shot dead outside his residence early Saturday — a day before local body polls in the province.

District Police Officer Najm ul Hasnain said a case has been registered against two unidentified, armed suspects on the complaint of the deceased leader's brother.

The police official said the brother did not mention enmity with anyone, while disclosing that five teams have been constituted to investigate the case — three police teams and two of the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

He further said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and other evidence has been gathered, with the forensic team also investigating the case.

ANP demands justice

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said the party demanded justice and "we want it now."



"This cannot go on anymore," Bilour said.



Local body elections tomorrow

Local body elections are set to take place tomorrow (Sunday) across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Charsadda, Nowshehra, Mardan, and Peshawar.

Voting will also be held in the districts of Khyber, Mohmand Agency, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, and DI Khan for the Mayor's Council and the Chairman Tehsil Council.

In addition, the chairman and members of the Village Council and Neighborhood Council will also be elected.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths have been set up for the December 19 elections.