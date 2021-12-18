 
entertainment
Watch: BTS' stunning 'Crosswalk Concert' on Late Late Show with James Corden

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

BTS graced Late Late Show with James Corden for Thursday night’s episode during which they won over million hearts with their iconic dance moves in the middle of streets.

During their appearance on the show, the seven K-pop idols told Corden that they are about to hit the biggest venue of their lives.

The group’s vocalist V said, “James, that is not a venue, that's a crosswalk."

"We just played for 50,000 people at SoFi Stadium, and now he wants us to play next to some gas station," added the band’s leader, RM.

The famed TV host also taught some dance moves to the singers before they actually stepped out on road to groove to their mega-hit songs.

The band ran to streets to showcase their stunning performance on superhit singles Butter, Permission to Dance and Dynamite.


