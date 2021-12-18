 
Saturday Dec 18 2021
Priyanka Chopra recalls watching 'The Matrix' for the first-time in 1999

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming, highly-anticipated film, The Matrix: Resurrections.

Dressed in a all-Black attire, the diva talked about her new film with Meyers and recalled their memories of watching the original film of the Matrix franchise for the first time in theatres back in 1999.

The White Tiger actress also revealed how she has been left ‘fully paranoid’ with technology. “It was the flip of the century when the movie got here out,” she noted as she recalled the Y2K fears round that point.

“Technology was type of scary, it’s gonna take over the world,’ and there comes The Matrix and tells you that you just is perhaps dwelling in one, so it was terrifying.”

The Fashion star further added that she would try to "talk about existential theories, when I didn't even understand what the word meant" after seeing The Matrix.

"It really shifted me," PeeCee, 39, explained, "and it shifted my expectations from cinema. ... I had such larger expectations when I watched movies."

Meyers, 47, on the other hand, said he got "stoned" before seeing it in theaters. He remembers thinking at the time, "I think this might be real."

The Matrix Resurrections features the original cast of the franchise including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new faces in the movie franchise with Priyanka, who essays the grown-up version of Sati, a child with an important connection with Neo (Reeves).

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec. 22.

