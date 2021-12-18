 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Former Nasla Tower resident passes away due to depression: builders association

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

The demolition works on the 15-storey Nasla Tower are underway in this picture taken on December 13, 2021. — PPI/File
The demolition works on the 15-storey Nasla Tower are underway in this picture taken on December 13, 2021. — PPI/File

  • Shamim Usman dies of "sheer depression".
  • 65-year-old was an ex-PIA employee.
  • Supreme Court had ordered vacating Nasla Tower.

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) on Friday said a former resident of Karachi's Nasla Tower had passed away after suffering from depression, Dawn reported.

A retired employee of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Shamim Usman, 65, died of "sheer depression", the builders' association said in a statement.

The elderly woman was among hundreds of other residents who were ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to vacate the 15-storey building, as it had been partly built on encroached land, and was thus ruled as one that must be demolished.

“Shamim Usman resided in flat No 104 of Nasla Tower", had invested all her money and service benefits, which she received upon retirement, to buy an apartment in the building, the statement said.

The demolition works on the 15-storey building, located on Sharah-e-Faisal, are underway.

More From Pakistan:

OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls

Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls
The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls tomorrow

The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls tomorrow
Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured
ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation
Here's a look at all the outfits Maryam Nawaz wore at her son's wedding festivities

Here's a look at all the outfits Maryam Nawaz wore at her son's wedding festivities
Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?

Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?
Junaid Safdar's wedding: Gill receives flak for likening Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit to Maryam Nawaz's

Junaid Safdar's wedding: Gill receives flak for likening Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit to Maryam Nawaz's
Hina Parvez Butt calls Junaid Safdar 'prince charming'

Hina Parvez Butt calls Junaid Safdar 'prince charming'

The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum

The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum
The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system

The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system

Latest

view all