Sunday Dec 19 2021
Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s music following feud

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian has extended praise towards Taylor Swift as part of an olive branch following Swift’s drawn out feud with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder spoke about her love for Swift’s music in her podcast Honestly With Bari Weiss.

Midway through the rapid-fire questioning round of questions Kim was asked to name her favorite album and admitted, "I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy. I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."

For those unversed, their feud in question dates back to 2016 where Kardashian’s estranged husband lyric bombed the singer in his song Famous and claimed he “got her to the top.”

Kim also supported her ex-husband at the time by releasing an edited call recording where Swift supposedly gives Kanye permission.

But later an unedited version of the 25-minute recording was leaked which corroborated Swift’s version of events.

