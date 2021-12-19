 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi man arrested for murdering 25-year-old social worker in knife attack

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

  • Police arrest man for murdering a woman with a sharp weapon in New Karachi.
  • Police also recover murder weapon from accused. 
  • Accused reportedly killed woman out of jealousy.

KARACHI: The police arrested a man for murdering a woman with a sharp weapon from the New Karachi area on December 14, Geo News reported Saturday.

The police also recovered the murder weapon from the accused. The accused was identified as Ghazanfar. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, Saba, was killed with a knife in broad daylight.

According to a statement recorded by the police, the accused murdered the woman out of jealousy. The accused claimed to have killed Saba as she had started a welfare society in the area to help people and she was praised by the residents which he did not like.

The police further stated that Saba was murdered with a sharp weapon on her way to court.

More From Pakistan:

Presiding officer, husband arrested for alleged rigging in LG polls in Peshawar

Presiding officer, husband arrested for alleged rigging in LG polls in Peshawar
Govt may conditionally restore gas supply to captive power plants

Govt may conditionally restore gas supply to captive power plants
Polling under way in KP for first phase of local bodies election 2021

Polling under way in KP for first phase of local bodies election 2021
Pakistan hosting OIC extraordinary session on Afghanistan today

Pakistan hosting OIC extraordinary session on Afghanistan today
Sindh government revises winter vacation schedule

Sindh government revises winter vacation schedule
OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls

Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls
The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls today

The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls today
Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured
Former Nasla Tower resident passes away due to depression: builders association

Former Nasla Tower resident passes away due to depression: builders association
ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

Latest

view all