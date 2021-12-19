 
Kim Kardashian quips daughter North is Kanye West’s ‘twin’

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in fits of laughter over her quip that daughter North is a twin to her father Kanye West.

Kardashian joked about her daughter’s TikTok live in the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast.

There she joked that it was “inevitable” that North would break house rules and follow in her father’s footsteps whenever it concerned social media.

There she was quoted saying, "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin” after all. “So she will definitely do all of the above.”

But during the course of her interview Kim did make it clear that “In my household, there are rules."

