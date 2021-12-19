 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert
Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin’s insistence towards demanding a search warrant is “not cooperation.”

This claim has been made by attorney Christopher Melcher and during his interview with Fox News Digital he dubbed Alec’s lawyer’s move “a spin.”

He was also quoted saying, “It is spin by Alec’s lawyer to say that he suggested the warrant."

"He refused to provide his phone without a warrant. That is not cooperation or a proactive suggestion. I understand why he would not want his phone produced because it has so much private information on it."

Neama Rahmani also addressed the move with Fox News Digital and added, "The phone may have evidence implicating Baldwin, and why help the district attorney’s office prosecute you when you don’t have to?"

"Law enforcement is looking for evidence of Baldwin’s knowledge, specifically evidence that Baldwin knew the gun had previously misfired, that there were live rounds on set and that the revolver was loaded with live ammunition and not blanks.”

"Phone evidence allows police to ‘get inside someone’s head’ to prove knowledge and intent when they deny it.”

More From Entertainment:

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split
Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy
Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels

Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels
Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas

Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas
Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters

Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters
Kim Kardashian quips daughter North is Kanye West’s ‘twin’

Kim Kardashian quips daughter North is Kanye West’s ‘twin’
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44
Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s music following feud

Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s music following feud
Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'
Ellen Pompeo on forging a new path amid ‘Grey’s Anatomys’ wrap up

Ellen Pompeo on forging a new path amid ‘Grey’s Anatomys’ wrap up

Latest

view all