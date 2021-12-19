 
Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian

British actor Tom Holland is leaving beau Zendaya in splits after a pop culture blunder.

The duo, who is currently promoting film Spider Man: No Way Home, sat in with Buzzfeed in a recent interview. During their conversations with the host, the 25-year-old actor accidentally said that Pete Davidson was dating Kris Jenner, instead of saying Kim Kardashian.

Co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were quick to correct the actor, iterating that Kris is Kim's mom.  

"That’s her mom,” they said, leaving everybody in splits.

Zendaya later called beau “an idiot” for faux pas.

Take a look:


