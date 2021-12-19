Not everything is for money, says Ayesha Omar on viral dance video

Ayesha Omar claps back at critics on viral dance video: 'Not everything is for money'

Ayesha Omar is sending out a befitting reply to netizens who have objections to her recent dancing clip.

Responding to a female Instagram user, Omar iterated that she lives a normal life like any other human being and has the right to dance and be herself around friends and family.

"She does not dance on random weddings. Only friends' and relatives'. This was a close friends wedding and this was for fun. Not for money," began Ayesha Omar.

The Karachi Se Lahore star added: "She does not charge anything at all. we also live normal lives like all of you. We also dance on friends' and relatives' weddings like some of you, when we can make time to practice with our crazy work schedules. It's not easy but we manage. Not everything is for money guys. Some of it is to feed your soul. Dancing with my close friend is soul food for me."

For the unversed, a clip of Ayesha Omar dancing to her close friend's wedding is making rounds on the internet. While the diva is spotted dancing her heart out to a Bollywood track in a black lehenga choli, keyboard critics have dubbed the video unfit.

