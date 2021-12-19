Parineeti Chopra slams Talent Show for unofficially featuring her as judge

Actor Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her television debut with Hunarbaaz alongside Mithun Chakroborty. However, the actor recently slammed a talent show that listed her on the judging panel.

The Ishaqzaade actor took notice of fabricated news claimed by a kids show named Fun Kids India that Parineeti and Salim Merchant will be the judges of their show in the now-deleted tweet.

Parineeti, 33, took to her Twitter handle on Saturday and shared a screenshot of a tweet of an Indian online channel for kids.

Sharing the screenshots of the tweet she wrote, “Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way.”

Fun Kids India also replied to Parineeti and wrote, "We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022.” One person replied to the page's reply and wrote, “So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia."

On the professional upfront, Parineeti is currently shooting for Uunchai that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.