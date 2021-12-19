 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy festive mood at Disneyland with the kids

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Popular U.S. reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, musician Travis Barker celebrated the Christmas spirit in full swing as they decided to spend a fun evening at Disneyland with their kids.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, along with her youngest son Reign Disick and the Blink- 182 drummer, 46, with his son Landon Barker, visited Disneyland.


Taking to the Instagram, the Poosh founder shared a bunch of pictures from the trip to the Southern California theme park and in the caption, she wrote, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time”

In one of shared pictures, the rockband drummer could be seen carrying Reign, 7, on his shoulders. While in another shot, the four could be seen posing in front of Disneyland's main Christmas tree on Main Street.

Meanwhile, Travis also shared a picture of the blended family enjoying a ride on the Space Mountain roller coaster. Other photos featured holiday decorations and festive food sampled at the theme park.

