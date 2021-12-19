 
Queen Elizabeth is hiring person to dig into royal secrets: Report

Queen Elizabeth is actively looking for a person to look through the royal treasures, says a royal advert.

As per Mirror, the 95-year-old monarch is willing to pay a whopping amount of £24,000 salary for the person selected. 

The Digitisation Technician's job will be to look into Royal Family archives, with a start date of February 2022. The job is based in Windsor Castle.The new hiring will be accustomed to additional pension scheme. 

The advert continues: "Joining our team of experts, your challenge will be to digitise material held by the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection, producing valuable content for high profile public access.

"You’ll analyse every digital image for quality and metadata compliance, carrying out vital quality assurance checks."

"Whoever goes for the job must be ready to work hard, with the Royal Household website saying there will be tough deadlines and the role will "stretch you," concludes the advert.

