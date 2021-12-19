Did Maryam Nawaz wear her mother's jewellery set on Junaid's dholki?

— Instagram

Social media is all praise for PML-N Vice-Chairman Maryam Nawaz these days owing to the elegant looks she pulled off during the recently concluded festivities of her son, Junaid Safdar's, wedding.

Amid intense scrutiny of Maryam's outfits, Netizens have found out that she seemingly wore a jewellery set that she inherited from her deceased mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, in one of the wedding events.

Maryam's picture from Junaid's dholki, organised by her [Maryam's] cousin and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, is making rounds on social media.







The picture is being compared to one of Kulsoom's pictures in which she could be seen wearing a similar jewellery set.

Maryam looked stunning in a maroon dress embellished with gold and copper embroidery on Junaid's dholki.