Sunday Dec 19 2021
Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality

Cardi B's release of her new line of dolls has been cancelled due to quality and other Covid-19 related issues.

According to TMZ, the announcement came after fans on social media showed anger upon the continuous delay.

The Bodak Yellow rapper’s rep revealed that production and shipping problems are resulting in delay. Quality of the product has also failed to impress the rapper.

The 29-year-old rapper joined hands with Real Women Are earlier this year to launch a limited edition of her dolls. 

As soon as the product was announced, pre-order started pouring in since March.

However, it is now being reported that idea of the product launch has been dropped. 

Cardi B has also asked the company to refund the payments to fans. 

