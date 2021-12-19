 
Meghan Markle won't return to royal family, claims expert

Deborah Davies, a TV psychic, has claimed that Meghan Markle has no intentions of making peace with her royals in-laws.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to RHOCH's Debbie, is not interested in building bridges with royal family, following several blistering attacks on them.

The 40-year-old former Suits star's relationship with her royal in-laws is under strain since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals last year in March.

The mother-of-two, who resides in California with her hubby and children, has not returned to the UK after quitting the royal job. However, her hubby the Duke of Sussex has visited twice to his homeland on important occasions.

Debbie, in conversation with the Daily Star, claimed: "She doesn't want to make any amends with the Royal Family, she has no interest whatsoever in seeing them or being around them, ever again."

"I think it's quite bad really, the Queen hasn't seen their daughter Lilibet, who is named after her, why did she choose to name her daughter after the Queen when she has no intentions of the Queen actually meeting her?"

During her chat, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star went on to claim that the Duchess has no intentions of introducing the Queen to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet-Diana.

The expert also claimed that Meghan Markle is 'bitter and resentful towards Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge'.

Debbie was reported to have said: "I do see at some point the penny will drop with Harry eventually but it's going to take time before he sees what's happened. He thinks it's all the Royal Family, it's all their fault, I'm with Piers Morgan on this one, I think she's a very good actress and I think she's had Harry conned just like the rest of the Royal Family."

According to royal experts Meghan and Harry's interviews with Oprah Winfrey and US chat show host and friend of the pair Ellen DeGenere have  worsened the crisis and given an impression as the Sussexes have no intention to make peace with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle was spotted on a solo shopping trip in Montecito a week before the Christmas. Her photo has sparked new debate on social media.

