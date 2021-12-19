 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Web Desk

‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland had to skip theatre appearance due to COVID

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Holland had reportedly planned to surprise fans at early screenings of the film on Friday in Los Angeles
Spider-Man: No Way Home may have dwarfed the pandemic at the box office, but star Tom Holland’s opening night plans were definitely thwarted by COVID-19.

According to Variety, the actor had planned to surprise fans at early screenings of the film on Friday in Los Angeles along with another special guest but had to scrap the appearance due to COVID concerns and possible crowd control issues.

The news comes after a top talent agent who attended the Spider-Man premiere on Monday tested positive for the virus right after. He reportedly also attended Holland’s exclusive after-party for about 75 people.

Hollywood continues to be more vigilant about COVID as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant ravages through the US.  

