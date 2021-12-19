2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

Music sensations Adele and Ed Sheeran topped 2022 Brit Awards nominations, announced on Saturday.

The music icons have received four nods each, along with rappers Dave and Little Simz, who also received four nominations for the awards.

This year’s nominations for Britain's annual pop music awards have combined the male and female artists categories for the first time, along with international artist.

British songstress Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album 30, has been nominated in Best Album, Best Artist and Best Song categories.

The BRITs awards will take place on Feb. 8 in London. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - '='

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under





Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice





Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love





Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem





Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift





Best international group

Abba

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs





Best international song

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears





Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye