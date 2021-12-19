 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

While Prince Charles is thought to reportedly take over after the Queen steps down but it is said that all eyes will be on Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal Historian Ed Owens, has claimed that the Duke and Duchess will play a key role once the Queen steps down.

As of recently Queen Elizabeth II sparked concern as she was forced to pull out of multiple royal engagements owing to ill-health.

As a result, many have been speculating over the monarch's future with talks surrounding that Prince Charles will eventually take over. 

Speaking to Express, he said: "Once Queen Elizabeth II is gone, all eyes will be on them.

"In many ways, Charles’ reign matters less than what comes after him.

"The Cambridges are the real ‘draw’ now for the monarchy.”

