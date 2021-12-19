 
Sunday Dec 19 2021
'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

American rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon a Time musical festival on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to celebrity website TMZ.

The festival in Los Angeles was shut down after reports about the fatal stabbing.

According to Los Angeles Times, paramedics responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Saturday and found one person in critical condition.

Police have yet to comment on the incident. Snoop Dogg has also not issued any statement about the tragic incident.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of Drakeo the Ruler's last Instagram post to express their feelings.

The rapper's Insta stories included a story about the festival where he was reportedly killed.

Another story was about TRU CARR, a young rapper from Southern California.

The last story contained a video where the rapper is listening to "A Star Is Born", a song by Jay-Z featuring  J.Cole.

The rapper is also heard singing "A Star Is Born" after Jay-Z in his Instagram clip but his face is not visible. 

