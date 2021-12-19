World must look at Afghanistan issue from a humanitarian perspective: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud (top left) Prime Minister Imran Khan (top right), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (bottom left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (bottom right). — Twitter/ Reuters/ AFP

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, on Sunday said that the world must look at the Afghanistan issue from a humanitarian perspective because the people of Afghanistan are looking forward to receiving assistance from the international community.

The minister's statement came during his address at the ongoing summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad. He congratulated Pakistan on organising the summit and said that people, especially women and children in Afghanistan, are suffering, so the international community should step forward and help them.

"The economic crisis in Afghanistan could worsen," the Saudi foreign minister said. "The people of Afghanistan are waiting for our help, therefore, we must look at the Afghanistan issue from a humanitarian perspective."

Meeting with PM Imran Khan, FM Qureshi

The Saudi foreign minister also held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the OIC moot.

He thanked the premier for holding the extraordinary session and expressed hope that the OIC summit will "mobilise the international community" to extend support to the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

The Saudi foreign minister also had a meeting with FM Qureshi. Following the meeting, Qureshi took to Twitter and wrote: "Welcome back to Pakistan my brother @FaisalbinFarhan. Pakistan is pleased to host the @OIC_OCI Extraordinary CFM convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as OIC Summit Chair. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation."

Saudi FM calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

The Saudi minister also had a separate meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud speaking with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the sidelines of the OIC moot at the GHQ on Sunday, December 19, 2021. — ISPR

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations were discussed.

The COAS thanked the Kingdom's leadership for convening the 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC’ CFM in Islamabad and said that the session of OIC is "extremely important to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from the looming security and humanitarian crises."

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with KSA & acknowledges the kingdom’s unique place in the Islamic world.

Gen Bajwa also emphasised that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia, and added that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

