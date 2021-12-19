 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

After losing popularity in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now "failing' in the US, claimed a royal expert.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, claimed the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been "all over magazine covers" in America as they highlighted the "sustained public interest in the Windsors Stateside".

According to the expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to".

Elser wrote for news.com.au: "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals last year to live a financially independent life, are said to be losing their popularity in the US. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening

'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening
Queen advised to hand over reins to Prince Charles

Queen advised to hand over reins to Prince Charles
'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

'A Star is Born': Drakeo the Ruler listened to Jay-Z song before death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release Lilibet's photo for 'maximum impact'

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompson's heart with slew of sizzling snaps

Khloe Kardashian strikes at Tristan Thompson's heart with slew of sizzling snaps
'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'

'Prince Charles' reign matters less than Prince William, Kate Middleton'
Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

Kim Kardashian to join Pete Davidson for New Year celebrations?

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

BTS nominated for Best International Group at BRIT Awards 2022

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’

Keanu Reeves opens up on ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Christmas plans include 'a lot of baby making’
2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

2022 Brit Awards: Adele and Ed Sheeran dominate this year’s nominations

Latest

view all