Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

After losing popularity in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now "failing' in the US, claimed a royal expert.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, claimed the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been "all over magazine covers" in America as they highlighted the "sustained public interest in the Windsors Stateside".

According to the expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to".

Elser wrote for news.com.au: "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals last year to live a financially independent life, are said to be losing their popularity in the US.