WATCH: Newlyweds Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif enjoy polo match in Lahore

After week-long wedding festivities in Islamabad and Lahore that took social media by storm, Junaid Safdar — the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz — and his newlywed wife Ayesha Saif were spotted at the Lahore Polo Club to enjoy the thrilling final game of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021.



The newlyweds not only watched the match but also received congratulatory messages from friends and acquaintances. They also mingled with spectators, Geo News reported.

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, celebrated a grand valima ceremony on December 17 in Lahore.

It should be recalled that Junaid Safdar is also a big polo enthusiast and used to play for Cambridge University, UK.

Back in June this year, Junaid was in the headlines as he participated in the prestigious annual Oxford versus Cambridge Varsity Match.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other family members had also joined Junaid at the Guards Polo Club for the match which was watched by hundreds of families of polo-playing students from Cambridge and Oxford Universities.

Nawaz Sharif could be seen in pictures sitting with his grandson Zayed Hussain, son of Hussain Nawaz Sharif, in the polo ground along with other family members including his son-in-law Ali Dar.

The match was won by Oxford in the end. Junaid’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ Award as he had scored all three goals for his side.

The match

The final of the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 was be played today between Remounts and Barry’s/BN 2. The game had a tie of 5-5 until the fourth round but in the fifth round, Barry's/BN 2 scored a goal to seal the victory.