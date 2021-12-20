Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’

Award-winning songwriter Jessie J recently took to social media with her dream of wanting a future romance that helps her find the “love of my life.”

The star made her revelations for a hopeful future romance on her social Instagram account.

She penned this caption to a video clip from one of her most recent performances.

The caption read, "They say you find the love of your life when you are not looking.”

"So boom... I'll pretend to look the other way, and then you just (whoever you are) sneak up on me. Anytime soon is good. Cool."

"He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we decided just friends it is (sic)".

Check it out below:

This post comes shortly after the Price Tag singer tugged at heartstrings with news of her miscarriage.

She penned a lengthy post in honour of the baby she lost and claimed, "I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for the miscarriage to be openly spoken about more.”

"As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?”

"I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way. It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has. (sic)"



