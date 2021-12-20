Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

A file photo of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has announced the establishment of a joint television channel to boost media cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

Speaking to the press in Islamabad, he stated that focal persons for media sharing have been designated and a cooperative media network will be developed.

According to Chaudhry Fawad, extremism must be countered in Pakistan, Malaysia, and other Muslim countries.

He stated that an OIC platform should include a unit of scholars to provide counsel on religious matters.

The minister stated that the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority's jurisdiction would be increased and that a similar organisation would be established under the OIC.



Pak-Turk drama series

