Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

A file photo of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announces  establishment of joint TV channel between Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia.
  • Extremism must be countered in Pakistan, Malaysia, and other Muslim countries, says Fawad.
  • Focal persons for media sharing have been designated, says Fawad.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has announced the establishment of a joint television channel to boost media cooperation between Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

Speaking to the press in Islamabad, he stated that focal persons for media sharing have been designated and a cooperative media network will be developed.

According to Chaudhry Fawad, extremism must be countered in Pakistan, Malaysia, and other Muslim countries.

He stated that an OIC platform should include a unit of scholars to provide counsel on religious matters.

The minister stated that the Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority's jurisdiction would be increased and that a similar organisation would be established under the OIC.

Pak-Turk drama series

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Turkey had announced that the two they are collectively bringing a period drama on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi.

A great warrior and founder of the Ayyubid Dynasty, Salahuddin, also known as Saladin is one of the most celebrated Muslim rules around the world.

The series will jointly be produced by Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films and Emre Konuk, owner of Turkey's Akli Films.

After the official announcement, Turkish producer Emre Konuk turned to his Twitter dubbed the agreement prolific on a 'blessed Friday night.'

